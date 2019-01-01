Sevilla's Toni Payne makes Women's World Cup statement with brace against Malaga

The American-Nigerian was on target twice as Cristian Toro's side secure an emphatic 5-0 victory over Malaga on Wednesday

Toni Payne scored a brace to help to a 5-0 triumph over Malaga in Wednesday's Spanish Superliga encounter at the Estadio Viejo Nervion.

Payne followed up her fourth goal of the season in the last match against Logrono with her fifth and sixth goals as Las Rojiblancas secured their seventh win of the campaign.

The hosts broke the deadlock through the American-Nigerian five minutes before the first-half break.

Six minutes after the restart, Raquel Pinel doubled the lead for the home side and after that, grabbed her brace.

Jenni Morilla and Payne then wrapped up.victory to ease Sevilla's relegation fears.

Mali's Bassira Toure made her full debut for Malaga before she was replaced by 's Ode Fulutudilu at the start of the second half.

Although she played for the US at all youth levels up to the U23s, Payne is still eligible to play for the Super Falcons through her Nigerian-born parents. And she has shared her desire to don the colour green jersey ahead of this summer's Women's World Cup in .

The win moves Sevilla five points from the drop zone with 22 points from 23 games, while Malaga are 15th in the log with 17 points - tied with rock-bottom Logrono.