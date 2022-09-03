Sevilla vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

FC Barcelona travel to Andalusia to take on Sevilla in a La Liga fixture at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday.

Xavi Hernandez's men remain unbeaten this season and head into this match at the back of a 4-0 win over Real Valladolid. They currently sit third in the table with seven points from three matches.

New signing Robert Lewandowski has been in fine form and has scored four goals in his last two outings. The Catalan side have further bolstered their ranks with the signing of two full-backs in Hector Bellerin and Marcus Alonso on deadline day, but the duo have been kept out of the matchday squad due to fitness issues.

Meanwhile, Sevilla are still trying to find their rhythm in the new campaign as they have lost two out of their three matches and have just one point to show for their efforts. They were even beaten 2-1 by Almeria, a newly-promoted side, in their previous match which show that Julen Lopetegui has still got a lot of work to do.

There is little doubt that Sevilla will be tested to their hilt given the rich vein of form the Blaugranas boast of. To make matters worse, Los Nervionenses have not won against Barcelona since a 2-1 victory in October, 2015.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Sevilla vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Sevilla vs Barcelona Date: September 3, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET

How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

For viewers in the UK, the clash between Sevilla and Barcelona can be watched live on Premier Sports 1 with live streaming available on the La Liga TV.

In the US, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Premier Sports 1 La Liga TV U.S. NA ESPN+

Sevilla squad and team news

Sevilla will be without the services of Marcao and Jesus Manuel Corona as both players are currently on the nursing table. Karim Rekik will also be unavailable for the match after the defender picked up a knock against Almeria in the previous match.

New addition Adnan Januzaj has not been included by Lopetegui as the midfielder is not yet game-ready. However, Marcos Acuna will be available after he served his one-match suspension.

It will not be surprising if Lopetegui decides to shake up things in midfield and starts with experienced players in Ivan Rakitic, Delaney, and Isco along with Oliver Torres.

Sevilla possible starting XI:

Bono; Navas, Nianzou, Carmona, Acuna; Rakitic, Isco, Delaney, Torres; Lamela, Mir

Position Players Goalkeepers Bono, Dmitrovic Defenders Nianzou, Telles, Acuna, Montiel, Navas, Carmona, Salas. Midfielders Gudelj, Jordan, Torres, Rakitic, Delaney, Isco, Gomez, Lamela, Suso. Forwards En-Nesyri, Dolberg, Rafa Mir.

Barcelona squad and team news

Xavi will have the luxury to choose his starting XI from a full squad after Andreas Christensen recovered in time for the match from his illness.

Jules Kounde will return to his familiar stomping ground for the first time after signing for Barcelona and it remains to be seen the reception that he gets from the fans.

In midfield, Pedri and Gavi should start along with veteran defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets. Whereas, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, and Rafinha should form the front three.

Barcelona possible starting XI:

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha