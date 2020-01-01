Sevilla transfer supremo Monchi can't understand why Man Utd don't have sporting director

The Red Devils had previously looked at creating a role that hasn't existed within the club, with Ed Woodward continuing to be in charge of transfers

's renowned sporting director Monchi cannot fathom why do not have a similar role at Old Trafford, with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward currently in charge of the club's transfer operations.

The Red Devils have faced criticism for their lack of movement in the summer market, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side having only signed Donny van de Beek from in what has been a quiet window for the club.

With the October 5 deadline fast approaching, the likes of Edinson Cavani, Ousmane Dembele, Alex Telles and Luka Jovic are being linked with a switch to Old Trafford, while Jadon Sancho remains the No.1 target despite Dortmund's relctance to sell.

It could be that no new additions are made prior to the transfer window closing, with the likes of , and having all made notable signings as they look to improve their squads for the 2020-21 season.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp's side have received widespread praise for their recruitment policy over the last few years, with sporting director Michael Edwards having played a significant role.

United had been looking to create a similar position at Old Trafford, with the likes of Erik Stoffelshaus, Paul Mitchell and Monchi himself having been linked with the Red Devils over the last two to three years.

And the Sevilla transfer chief can't understand why United have ultimately decided against making an appointment, insisting that the role is key in providing a link between the various strands of a a football club.

"This is my opinion - all clubs should have this position," he told The Telegraph.

"What is the main function? To dedicate the time to everything that relates on a sports level. Where 60-70 per cent of the budget is allocated to the first team, if you don’t have a specialist who deals with that, it is very difficult to understand.

"I do understand there are very successful clubs – Manchester United are probably one of the top five in the world, but they do not have that specific position – but I think that clubs more and more are aware that they really need this position and also we are the connection between the technical staff, the squad, the board, we know the ­market, we get lots of information through the different scouts.

"So, for me, I can’t believe a club does not have this particular position. Logically, I have to believe in it because that’s what I do. But I do think it’s essential."

He added: "There are clubs like Leeds, Liverpool and [Manchester] City, amongst ­others, that are working with quite a well-developed sporting management structure.

"It is difficult for us to compete with English football, but we do so by making our brand name known, which is undoubtedly associated with success.

"Maybe we can’t pay that much, but we can offer a very exclusive sporting challenge, I would say almost unique. There are the numbers... 20 finals in this century, 10 titles, kings of the , we are specialists in doing more with less."