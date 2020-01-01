Sevilla reveal possible expansion into Mexico

Atletico Madrid's expansion into Mexico could be followed by Sevilla, whose president confirmed they are exploring similar ventures.

are considering the possibility of investing in a Mexican club as part of their "internationalisation" project, according to president Jose Castro.

Reports in had previously credited the Spanish club with an interest in the city of Veracruz, which was left without a professional team late last year when Tiburones Rojos de Veracruz had their Liga MX certificate of affiliation revoked for financial issues.

But a new team – Club Veracruzano de Futbol Tiburon – was officially formed in their place on Thursday, and they will be one of the founding members of the breakaway Liga de Balompie Mexicano, which is set to begin in September and will operate independent of Liga MX and the Mexican Football Federation.

While Castro did not identify any particular clubs Sevilla are contemplating investing in, he did confirm such possibilities are being considered by Los Nervionenses, potentially following the example of rivals who became part-owners of Liga MX side Atletico San Luis in 2017.

"It is a project that I still cannot speak much about. I have no data, but it is true that we are open to any possibility both in Mexico and in some countries where there is an interesting project for our idea of internationalisation," El Desmarque quotes Castro as telling Multimedios Deportes.

"It is a subject that we are studying, I am very ambitious, but I do not like to anticipate things when they are not yet achieved and signed. We see it with good eyes and we know the level of Mexican football. It is one of the places where we have hopes, ideas and sporting projects.

"This internationalisation is going to continue, not only in that area, but in others such as the subject of academies.

"We opened an academy in New York, another in New Jersey, another in Miami, but we have a different idea of projecting from academies in South America, Central America and I think it will be soon, and results in that sense will also start to be seen."

Sevilla are currently sitting third in La Liga, 11 points behind leaders , however they remain one point clear of fifth placed in the qualification spots.