Seven goals and pitch invasion mark chaotic last League Two matchday as Bristol Rovers claim incredible promotion

Bristol Rovers earned an incredible 7-0 victory to claim their place in League One on the final day of the season on Saturday - and also saw their own fans storm the pitch in chaotic scenes against Scunthorpe.

The club needed to overturn a hefty goal deficit in order to pip Northampton to the third and final League Two promotion spot.

They reached their target with just minutes to go, sparking bedlam at Memorial Stadium which delayed confirmation of their ascent.

What happened in League Two's finale?

Going into their clash with Scunthorpe, Bristol Rovers needed to either better Northampton's result against Barrow or else finish with a superior match goal difference of at least five in order to take third.

All indications pointed to disappointment, as their rivals ran out comfortable 3-1 winners at Barrow to sit on the verge of promotion.

Playing against the already relegated visitors though, Rovers came out firing and led 4-0 after an hour of play, a result still insufficient to top Northampton.

Just when it seemed time was up the hosts went up another gear, adding two more goals before Elliott Anderson headed in a seventh to put them ahead on goal difference.

Why were victory celebrations delayed?

Manager Joey Barton's hopes of calmly seeing out the final 10 minutes were extinguished when, immediately after Anderson's goal, scores of home fans started invading the pitch.

Barton and his club pleaded with supporters to return to the stands, which they eventually did amid a sizeable security presence to allow the game continue after almost 20 minutes of interruption.

Rovers then suffered no other complications on their way to the final whistle and a much-desired return to League One, a year after suffering relegation to the fourth tier.

Questions will however be asked of the squad picked by relegated Scunthorpe, which included several teenagers, including an 18-year-old captain.

