Sessegnon buoyed by Benin Football Award ahead of Afcon

The midfielder says the Squirrels can’t wait to kick off their campaign in Egypt

Benin captain Stephane Sessegnon was honoured with a ‘special award’ during the Benin Football Awards held in his homeland’s capital Cotonou on Sunday.

The Benin FA said the accolade was meant to distinguish the 35-year-old attacking midfielder and winger for his services to the national team for the past 15 years.

The former PSG and Sunderland player joined the Squirrels in 2004 and has made 70 appearances since then, scoring 21 goals.

“I dedicate this prize to the Beninese sports public, to all my fans, not forgetting those who have been supporting me by giving me the strength to always give the best of myself, and that I would also do at the 2019 Afcon in a few days because my teammates and I can’t wait to get started,” he wrote on his official Facebook page.

Benin defeated Guinea 1-0 in their first preparatory match in Marrakech, and will face Mauritania on Tuesday in their final warm-up game.

Sessegnon and Co. will open their Afcon campaign against in Group F on June 25 before facing two other members of the group, and Guinea Bissau.

It will be the first ever Afcon encounter between the Black Stars and the Squirrels, who have lost 89% of their Afcon games (8 out of 9), the highest losing ratio of any team to have taken part in more than one tournament.

Only Mozambique (12) have played more games than Benin (9) at the Afcon without winning a single game.