Serie A Wrap: Barrow scores as Boga's Atalanta miss out on Europe

Bologna secured a 1-0 away win over Genoa in Saturday’s Serie A encounter, with Musa Barrow netting the game’s only goal.

The Gambia international last found the net in December 2021 against Fiorentina and he had to wait till the final day before scoring his first goal in 2022.

On the back of two consecutive league defeats versus Venezia and Sassuolo, the Red and Blues travelled to Stadio Luigi Ferraris aiming to give their fans something to celebrate.

Even at their numerous attacking forays, they were unable to break the hosts’ defensive setup with goalkeeper Adrian Semper making some smart saves.

The former Croatia youth international also made a one-handed save to deny Lorenzo De Silvestri from heading Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men ahead.

Nothing changed in the second half until Musa gave Bologna the lead after slotting past Semper after his initial pass unexpectedly rebounded into his path after rebounding back off a stranded Genoa player.

Although Alexander Blessin’s team did all within their ability to restore parity, they could not get the much-needed goal as they head to Serie B on a losing note.

Barrow – who now boasts six goals this season – was in action from start to finish, while Senegal's Ibrahima Mbaye, Nigeria's Kingsley Michael and Ghana's Ebenezer Annan were absent due to conflicting reasons.

Elsewhere, Jeremie Boga’s Atalanta will not be playing in Europe next season after losing 1-0 to Empoli on the final day.

Heading into the clash staged at the Gewiss Stadium, Gian Piero Gasperini’s Goddess needed a win over the visiting Blues to earn a Europa Conference League place.

Unfortunately, they were pegged back by a 79th-minute strike by super-sub Leo Stulac after he was teed up by Nedim Bajrami.

The Cote d'Ivoire international played all 90 minutes, but he could not prevent Gasperini’s men from crumbling before their fans.

In another Italian elite division match, Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat and Ghana’s Alfred Duncan dazzled as Fiorentina overcame Juventus 2-0 inside Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Amrabat’s compatriot Youssef Maleh was not listed for action as Vincenzo Italiano’s men booked their place in the 2022-23 Europa Conference League.

SATURDAY’S SERIE A MATCHES

Genoa 0-1 Bologna

Fiorentina 2-0 Juventus

Lazio 3-3 Verona

Atalanta 0-1 Empoli