Ramos charged by UEFA for deliberate booking

The Real Madrid captain faces an additional ban after his yellow card against Ajax in the Champions League last-16 first leg

Sergio Ramos has been charged by UEFA for deliberately earning a yellow card in 's last-16 first-leg win at .

The international was booked in the 89th minute of his side’s 2-1 victory in Amsterdam, which means he is suspended for the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu on March 5.

Ramos suggested in an interview after the match that he had been booked intentionally so as to avoid the risk of a suspension in the quarter-finals, although he later backtracked on those comments.

However, UEFA has opted to charge the Madrid captain with receiving a yellow card on purpose, with their Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body to hear the case on Thursday.

Last week, midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia was given a two-match ban by UEFA for being booked deliberately in the meeting with .

The midfielder was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute of his side’s 2-0 win in Glasgow for delaying a free-kick.