Senegal star: We were prepared to sleep in a rubbish bin ahead of the Morocco match

Idrissa Gana Gueye, star of the Senegal national team and English side Everton, said on Friday that the circumstances and tension leading up to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco “were perfectly normal”, dismissing the hype surrounding the match.

Speaking in an interview with the French magazine "Onze Mondial", Gana Gaye said: "Everything that happened before the final was completely normal... We knew that, but people are exaggerating things."

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The veteran Senegalese player added, emphasising the strength of ties between the two nations: “Before the final, indeed even before the Africa Cup of Nations, everyone was aware of the good relations between Moroccans and Senegalese. This wonderful relationship has lasted for years, and we must not spoil it… They are friends and brothers.”

He continued: “We knew it wouldn’t be an easy match, but a tense one, yet we were prepared for anything... We were calm and 200% focused… Anything can happen, but it won’t affect us, neither emotionally nor mentally… We even said to ourselves: if they put us in the dustbin, we’ll sleep in it and keep quiet.”

Jay’s comments came amid fierce controversy over the Confederation of African Football (CAF)’s decision to strip Senegal of the title and award it to Morocco, after the Lions of Teranga were deemed to have withdrawn from the tournament final.