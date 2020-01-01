Senegal star Balde feels 'indebted' to Barcelona and keen on La Liga football

The Teranga Lions forward grew up at Barcelona’s La Masia academy but has never played professional football in Spain

AS forward Keita Balde says he “owes everything” in his football career to and wishes to play in one day.

Born in Spain, Balde grew up at Barca’s La Masia academy where he learnt his football before starting his professional career with in the .

He made his Serie A debut as an 18-year-old against Verona in 2013 and completed three more seasons with Lazio before switching to Monaco.

Having never tasted football in his life, the international wishes to play in the country of his birth but has not mentioned a return to Barcelona.

“Let's see what happens. I would love to play in Spain on a professional level. Sooner or later, I would like to go back. Which team? I don’t have a permanent team but I’m a bit sassy,” said Balde as per Wiw Sport.

“I have very good memories [of La Masia], I started there when I was nine-years-old and these were decisive years of my life, what I have today, I owe everything to La Masia and Barça."

Now enjoying some regular game time at Monaco following a loan spell at Milan last season, Balde appears to be enjoying his game in .

“This is my second year, with Roberto Moreno [Monaco coach] we have regained stability. We have a good team, it's a good club,” Balde said.

Balde has made 21 appearances this season, scoring four goals.