'Selling Naby is not possible' - Klopp insists Keita will not leave Liverpool before transfer window closes

Recent reports have suggested the midfielder is unsettled at Anfield, but the Reds boss says he's going nowhere

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will not sell Naby Keita before the transfer window closes, despite reports suggesting the Guinea midfielder is unsettled at Anfield. Keita is into the final 12 months of his Reds contract, and while the club still hope to agree an extension with the 27-year-old, there have been claims in Germany that the player has become disillusioned with his situation.

GOAL reported last week that Liverpool had no intention of selling, despite interest from clubs including RB Leipzig, and that stance has since been confirmed by Klopp.

What did Klopp say about Keita’s Liverpool future?

Speaking to reporters ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Manchester United on Monday night, Klopp said: “Selling Naby now and not replacing him? No, that is not possible.

“But it is not the plan. We are done. Players go and we don’t replace him? No.

“Naby will not go but if he would, which he will not do, there would be a replacement.”

Are Liverpool likely to make any signings before the transfer window closes?

Liverpool’s start to the new Premier League season has been a difficult one, with two underwhelming draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, a red card for new signing Darwin Nunez and an injury list which will deny Klopp the services of players such as Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Curtis Jones at Old Trafford.

Their struggles, relatively speaking, have strengthened calls for them to dip into the transfer market, but Klopp has consistently rejected that idea, insisting that he is happy with what he has, and that the situation will ease in the coming weeks.

Asked about this ahead of the United game, he repeated that assertion: “Yes [I am happy] when they are all fit, 100 percent.

“Even then we always look to strengthen but we always said that it must be the right player, and if the right player is not available then we deal with what we have rather than sign the wrong player.

“This situation did not change. Now we have more injuries and it would be cool to have another midfielder.

“There is also the situation that I am not in charge of what we spend. That is always the same, and didn’t change. You could say that is why we are here in a good understanding and a bad understanding.”

He added: “I always have to accept and always did. That is it. It makes no sense to worry about something you cannot change. That is a waste of energy, a waste of positivity.

“I love this group and not because they are so good looking, no, because they are incredible characters and they showed it again on Monday. If the facts are the facts [then] accept them and go from there.”