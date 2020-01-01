Khairulazhan hoping to continue where he left off

A late-season resurgence in 2019 saw Selangor goalkeeper Khairulazhan Khalid earning a Malaysia return, and putting in encouraging performances.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

were a porous outfit, defensively speaking, for much of 2019, but a late-season revival of custodian Khairulazhan Khalid helped them reach the semi-finals.

Khairulazhan's heroics did not go unnoticed, and he earned a return to the Malaysia fold, even pipping first choice goalkeeper Farizal Marlias to start in all of Malaysia's final three matches of the year, all of which ended in an exhilarating win.

He capped off the year in a dramatic fashion, injuring his right knee stretching his right leg stopping what looked to be a certain goal for Indonesia, in the last of the three matches.

Returning to training with the Red Giants ahead of the 2020 season, the 30-year old is looking to carry his 2019 form over into the new year.

"Praise Allah, I am now 100 per cent free from the injury (picked up against Indonesia in November) and I've been able to join the practice. I'm ready.

"Selangor this year are formed by good players. What needs to be worked on is our chemistry. If everyone gives their fullest commitment, we will meet our objective of reaching Asia," said the former player when met by Goal after practice on Tuesday.

