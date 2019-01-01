Seedorf and Kluivert reportedly want $8 million from Cameroon

The Dutchmen were sacked in July after the Indomitable Lions failed to defend their Afcon crown

Former coach Clarence Seedorf and his assistant Patrick Kluivert are demanding $8 million from Cameroon citing unfair dismissal from their jobs.

The two coaches lasted less than a year in their respective roles and were sacked after Cameroon were knocked out of the 2019 (Afcon) quarter-finals by .

According to Cameroon Press Agency, Seedorf and Kluivert have approached Fifa seeking 5 billion CFA francs ($8 million) as severance package.

“The two Dutch coaches claim from the Cameroonian authorities the sum of 5 billion CFA francs as a severance payment,” reported the Cameroon Press Agency.

They claim they were unfairly dismissed before the first course of their four-year contract was not realised after they were appointed in August 2018.

Cameroonian authorities are yet to respond to the Dutchmen’s claims.

Seedorf took charge of 10 games, winning three, drawing four and losing three.

Cameroon have since appointed Portuguese coach Antonio Conceicao as their new coach.