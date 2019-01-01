Sebastien Desabre: Uganda will have to be cohesive to succeed at Afcon

The East African nation will open their campaign in Egypt against DR Congo on June 22

head coach Sebastien Desabre says his charges will have to maintain their unison in the finals if they are to have a successful campaign in .

The Cranes have so far engaged in two friendly matches against Turkmenistan and , registering a barren draw and a 1-0 win respectively.

Desabre was impressed with the team in the game against the Elephants and feels that the win set them up for an impressive Afcon, as per the Daily Monitor.

“There was a positive attitude throughout the match, the most important (thing) for us is to work as one complete unit with good coordination and focus. Winning in football is important for the mental preparedness of the team," Desabre said.

“At this level, we are ready with the organisation and the talents. There is need for cohesion coupled with the individual players to work for the best desired results.

“We played the match against Ivory Coast in situations. It was a perfect game to assess some players and hope the team will be ready for the Afcon finals first game.”

The East African Nation is in Group A and will start their campaign against DR Congo on Saturday, June 22, before playing Zimbabwe and later on hosts .