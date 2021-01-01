Scholes names Man Utd & Chelsea as the two clubs able to afford Haaland

The Red Devils legend believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to land a new No.9 when the next transfer window opens for business

Manchester United and Chelsea are the only sides that can afford to make a move for Erling Haaland this summer, claims Paul Scholes, with the Red Devils legend expecting ambitious Premier League outfits to lead the hunt for a much sought-after striker.

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a prolific presence on the books at Borussia Dortmund, but both of the Spanish outfits are experiencing financial difficulties at present.

With that in mind, Scholes believes the path will be cleared for sides in England to top the bidding, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expected to enter the market for a proven No.9 after seeing further questions asked of Anthony Martial's ability to fill that role in 2020-21.

What has been said?

Former United star Scholes has told BT Sport when asked what type of forward Solskjaer needs to be bringing in: “Haaland’s the obvious one, isn’t he? Harry Kane?

“These types of players, will they come to Manchester United at this point? Can United pay the money for them?

“I think they probably can, I think it’s up to them which club they choose. I think the two of them would probably have the choice of any club in Europe.”

Pressed further on whether the Red Devils would be willing to spend big on landing a long-term solution to their striking poser: “I think they probably would. If it meant getting Haaland, then why not?

“I think it’s about the club that can pay for him though, I don’t think there is too many of them. Real Madrid or Barcelona, all the noises you hear, they probably couldn’t.

“City don’t look like they want to pay. To be fair, with Guardiola, they very rarely play with a No.9 anyway, even when he’s had [Sergio] Aguero and [Gabriel] Jesus, he’s hardly played them.

“So is he the type of player Pep Guardiola wants? I’m not sure it is. It’s a player United will be desperate for, a player Chelsea will be desperate for.

“They’re probably the two clubs that would be able to afford to pay that fee.”

Are Man Utd keen on Haaland?

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will enter the race for Haaland if a scramble for his signature is sparked in the next transfer window.

Efforts were made, though, to put a deal in place before the highly-rated 20-year-old took the decision to leave Red Bull Salzburg for Dortmund.

Talk of interest from Old Trafford has rumbled on since then, with Solskjaer admitting that he continues to keep a close eye on a fellow countryman that he previously worked with at Molde.

Reports of Chelsea splashing the cash again - a year on from handing Frank Lampard over £200 million ($274m) to invest in fresh faces - refuse to go away though and it would be foolish to rule Barca and Real out of running despite the issues they appear to be enduring off the field.

