Schlupp tips in-form Jordan Ayew to 'score many more goals' for Crystal Palace

The German-born talks about the early season form of his club-mate and countryman

midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has backed compatriot and club-mate Jordan Ayew to maintain his scoring form in the Premier League.

On Saturday, Ayew registered his second goal of the season with a crucial strike to ensure a 1-0 home triumph over . It was his second strike in successive games after finding the back the net at the week earlier.

Some great understanding and connection it has been as Schlupp has been directly involved in both of Ayew's goals.

"We want our strikers to be in and amongst the goals every game and Jordan’s got the touch at the minute," Schlupp said as reported by his club's official website.

"We’re going to keep feeding him, hoping he’ll score many more."

The German-born also spoke about their hopes of making their Selhurst Park home ground a difficult place for away teams.

"Everyone knows this place [Selhurst] is a fortress for us and last season it didn’t go too well at home," the 26-year-old added.

"We want to turn it into a fortress again this year and so far, so good.

"The fans are great every time we play here and we want to pay them back with results and so far, so good."

Schlupp has featured in Palace's last three league games, starting the last two.

