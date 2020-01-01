Schlupp: Crystal Palace extend Ghana full-back's contract

The Black Stars defender is among four players who committed their futures to the Selhurst Park club on Friday

Jeffrey Schlupp has signed a contract extension with , the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Eagles on a four-and-a-half-year deal from in 2017, joined Stephen Henderson, Martin Kelly and James McArthur in signing new deals.

Since his arrival three years ago, Schlupp has played 97 matches for Crystal Palace which include 86 Premier League appearances.

More teams

The international endured a torrid 2019-20 campaign with injuries restricting him to 17 league appearances as Crystal Palace finished the English top flight season in 14th.

Despite his struggle for form, Schlupp ended his third full season at Selhurst Park with a bang as his strike salvaged a 1-1 draw against Hotspur on July 26.

He scored three league goals last season and he's hoping to continue with his efforts when Crystal Palace begin their 2020-21 season with a home game against on September 12.

“Last season was a difficult one at times due to injuries,” Schlupp told the club website. "However, I’m delighted to have finished it off with a goal against Spurs, feeling 100% and extending my time with the club.

"I’m already looking forward to hitting the ground running in a few weeks’ time when the season restarts.”

Schlupp who was born to Ghanaian parents in , started his football career at Leicester City. He rose through the youth ranks with the Foxes before joining on a one-month loan in March 2011 which was later extended to the end of the 2010-11 season.

Following his return to Leicester City for the 2011-12 campaign, the 27-year-old capped his first-team debut with a hat-trick against United in a League Cup game on August 9.

Article continues below

After spending 12 years at the King Power Stadium, Schlupp joined their league rivals Crystal Palace for a new challenge in January 2017.

📝 Jeff extends.

📝 Macca extends.

📝 Kelly extends.

📝 Henderson extends. #CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 21, 2020

Internationally, he has played 18 games for Ghana since he made his international debut as a second-half substitute against Gabon in November 2011.

Unfortunately, Schlupp did not make the Black Stars’ selection for the 2019 in due to an ankle injury he sustained last year April.