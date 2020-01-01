Scaloni outlines VAR 'issue' after Messi winner disallowed in Argentina draw

Barcelona's superstar thought he had put his side ahead in the second-half only for the goal to be ruled out

Lionel Scaloni called for greater consistency with the VAR after were denied a winner against .

Nicolas Gonzalez cancelled out Angel Romero's penalty at La Bombonera on Thursday and Argentina thought they had a third straight win to begin World Cup qualifying when Lionel Messi scored in the second half.

However, the goal was ruled out after a VAR check for a foul that started Argentina's passing build-up, and Scaloni's men were held to a 1-1 draw as they moved onto seven points from three World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

More teams

But the Argentina coach wants to see greater consistency from the VAR after his side were denied a winner.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"I think that in some way it is necessary to seek to unify the issue of the VAR," Scaloni told a news conference. "I am not talking in good or bad faith, but to unify criteria."

Regarding a foul on Exequiel Palacios, Scaloni added: "We are left without a player for several days or months. The knock was there and VAR didn't review it."

After a slow start, Argentina dominated following Romero's opener from the penalty spot for Paraguay.

Argentina have won just two of their past eight qualifiers against Paraguay, who held on for a point in Buenos Aires.

Scaloni was satisfied with his team's performance and said they were dominant for long periods.

"In the first 15 minutes the team did not go well. After the penalty I think it was all ours, honestly," he said. "The team reacted, created situations, did what it had to do. We achieved a draw.

"We are leaving with a bittersweet taste because Argentina did everything to win. In the second half, we put the rivals behind. We must also value the attitude of the team, which always believed in achieving victory."

Goalscorer Gonzalez adding: "I think in the first few minutes it cost us a lot but then we got up and came close to winning it. This is the way. We all know it's not my position [left-back], but I always try to help the team."

Argentina continue their qualifying campaign with a trip to Lima to face on Tuesday.