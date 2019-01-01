Sassuolo's Alfred Duncan on his "special" form in Serie A

The Ghana international speaks on his early exploits in the Italian top-flight this term

ace Alfred Duncan has expressed his delight by his fine start to the Italian season.

In three appearances for the Neroverdi, the international has registered three assists and notched a goal.

“I think so far, I have had a very good season," Duncan told Citi Sports.

"I was expecting things to go like this from the beginning because I had a very good pre-season and before that, I had prepared so I was hoping for the best.

"Last season, I started well but this season’s start has been special. Out of the team’s four games, I have played three. I missed the first one of the season because of an accumulation of yellow cards.

"However, with the three that I played in, I gave three assists and scored a goal. I cannot ask for a better start but obviously, I am pursuing big things so I am hoping for the best.

"I feel good about myself, I am happy about my performances and I am hoping for one of my best seasons in professional football.”

The 26-year-old could increase his tally on Saturday when Sassuolo host .

Last season, he made 26 league appearances involving 21 starts and four goals.