Sarri warned his Chelsea methods aren’t working as questions are asked of his future

The Blues boss has been overly critical at times this season, with a former goalkeeper questioning the logic behind such a public approach

Maurizio Sarri has been warned that his methods are not working at Chelsea, with Mark Schwarzer questioning the logic of a coach seeing his future called into question as he regularly criticises his players in public.

The Italian has not taken kindly to seeing his side deliver some insipid performances of late, with a 6-0 drubbing at Manchester City leaving him “worried and bemused”.

That was not the first time that he had accused those sent into action of allowing their individual and collective standards to drop below the expected level.

Sarri has not got the response he was looking for from the tough love and former Blues goalkeeper Schwarzer believes a more considered and respectful approach is now required.

He told Sky Sports: “If you look at Chelsea, the history, particularly in the last couple of years, we've had managers who have come out and been quite vocal towards the players, criticised the players at times.

“And I think it's had varying results, most of the time negative results.

“Sarri has tried it multiple times this season. I don't think he's going to get the results or response that he wants.

“I'm sure he has realised: I've got to take a different approach, put more of an arm around them and maybe not be so vocal publicly.”

Schwarzer insists that motivation will not be an issue for those at Stamford Bridge, adding: “I still know a lot of the players and motivation was one thing I didn't ever think that these players lacked. They are always very motivated.

“They are winners, guys that are used to vying for titles, winning trophies. Nothing hurts them more than when things don't go right on the football pitch so I think motivation isn't the problem.”

The former Australia international is also adamant that there will be no senior players rocking the boat, despite claims that have been levelled against certain individuals in the past resurfacing.

Schwarzer said: “I was there when players like John Terry, Frank Lampard, Ashley Cole were at the club of a generation where that allegation was also aimed towards those guys and I never saw it for a moment.

“Of course you've got big personalities in that changing room but that's what you want. You want guys that are experienced, they are natural-born winners, they demand from the players around them

“At times, yeah, it's a challenge for a manager but a manager's job is to manage.

“Not only is he out there to put players on the pitch, define the tactics, sort out the training sessions but there to manage the individuals and also manage the collective and at times, that's the biggest challenge for managers.

“I think that far too often, it's too easy then to turn around and just put blame on the players for the performances.”