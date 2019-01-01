Sarri to miss Juventus matches against Parma & Napoli due to pneumonia recovery

The Italian coach's condition has improved since his diagnosis but he will miss his new side's first two Serie A games of the season

will play their first two games of the season without coach Maurizio Sarri on the touchline as he continues his recovery from pneumonia.

The 60-year-old was diagnosed with the illness after missing his side's friendly win over Triestina on Saturday and has been unable to oversee training despite returning to the club's training ground on Monday.

The Bianconeri begin the 2019-20 league campaign with a visit to on Saturday before welcoming to Turin on August 31, before the two-week international break.

Although Juve said the latest test results have shown an improvement in Sarri's condition, they confirmed he will be absent from the bench as he has been given time to recover.

"Maurizio Sarri underwent further medical tests today, which showed a good clinical improvement," a statement read.

Article continues below

"To completely recover from the pneumonia that hit him over the course of the past few days, the coach will not sit on the bench for the first two Serie A matches against Parma and Napoli.

"The decision was taken to allow the technician, who even today went to the JTC [Juventus Training Centre] to coordinate work with his staff, to resume regular activity as soon as possible."

More to follow...