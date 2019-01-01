Sarri confirms Higuain deal 'hours away' but striker will not face Spurs

The Argentine is expected to finalise his transfer shortly, but will miss the Blues' crucial upcoming London derby

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has confirmed that the signing of Gonzalo Higuain is 'hours away', but that the deal will not be done in time for the striker to face Tottenham in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Higuain will cut short his loan deal at AC Milan from Juventus to sign a six-month loan deal with an option to buy for £32.5 million (€37.3m/$42m).

However, the midday deadline for registering players ahead of the Blues' crucial clash with Tottenham has passed, meaning one of Eden Hazard or Olivier Giroud will have to lead the line.

The Italian manager was full of praise for a man he worked with at Napoli during the 2015-16 season that saw the frontman hit 36 Serie A goals in 35 games - equalling a league record.

More to follow...