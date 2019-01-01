Sane compared to Giggs but 'not nearly' at the level of Man Utd legend

The Manchester City winger has been likened to an iconic figure from the past, but the German concedes he has a long way to go to be in that bracket

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane concedes he is “not nearly” at the level of Ryan Giggs despite drawing comparisons to the Manchester United legend.

The Germany international is considered to be most of the most destructive wide-men in the Premier League.

Giggs once held a similar reputation during his time in Manchester, with the Welshman enjoying a trophy-laden career at Old Trafford.

As Sane boasts many similar attributes to the Red Devils icon, it has been easy for his game to be likened to that of a figure from the past.

The 23-year-old City star is flattered to be earning such praise, but claims it is far too early for him to be placed into a talent bracket alongside an all-time great.

Sane said of the Giggs talk: “Comparing him to me - I can’t do it at all!

“If you see the kind of player he was, he’s a legend for Manchester United and the Premier League.

“How he played was special and how many titles he won, I’m not nearly there!

“Obviously, I’m pleased that people do it because it means I’m doing some things well and I’m really happy about it.”

Sane contributed 10 goals and 15 assists to City’s record-breaking title triumph in 2017-18.

He has found the target a further eight times this term, while teeing up nine efforts for grateful team-mates.

That contribution has Pep Guardiola’s side in contention to defend their English top-flight crown, with the Blues enjoying the challenge of trying to chase down Liverpool after securing domestic dominance at a canter last season.

Sane said: “I think it’s kind of more enjoyable because it motivates you to say we want to be first, we can put pressure on them and it makes you want to work harder.

“Liverpool have a lot of players with a lot of experience. Even last season, they reached the Champions League final so they know how to do it.

“We all know what we did last season, we’re still doing it this season and we all know exactly what we have to do and that’s the important thing.”

City sit four points adrift of Liverpool at present but can close that gap on Tuesday when they travel to Newcastle, with the Reds not in action until Wednesday evening when they play host to Leicester.