Sandesh Jhingan: Every Indian dreams of playing in European League

The India international feels that every Asian kid's aim is to play in a top European league...

Sandesh Jhingan, after a season of sitting on the sidelines, is now raring to make a comeback. The defender is an in-demand player right now with several clubs interested in landing his signature after his departure from .

Although the defender did not give away anything about his next destination, he believes that more and more Indian players would ply their trade in the European leagues.

"Every Asian kid, not only Indians, dream to play in European leagues, especially in and EPL. (But) there are certain laws that restrict your movements. There are so many things involved. But yes, if you have the quality, you will make it. Now a lot of kids know that they can make it. A lot of players are coming in from those leagues in . Going forward we will see a lot of Indians making it to Europe," said Jhingan during an Instagram chat hosted by the All Football Federation (AIFF).

"The kids realise that there are certain steps before realising that dream. Slowly the mentality is changing. In 10-15 years you will see these players making it big in Europe," stated Jhingan during an online chat show hosted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF)."

But the mercurial defender had a bumpy start to his career as he was rejected by some second and even third division sides in Kolkata before he joined United Sikkim.

"I had given trials for the second and third division Calcutta teams. They all said no on my face. Then United Sikkim happened. I was such a big fan of Bhaichung (Bhutia) bhai. When I first saw him he was playing small rondos. Then I was watching Renedy (Singh) bhai practicing free-kicks. I just wanted to go and kiss his feet. To be in that club and to get a contract was unbelievable. I was lucky to start my career at United Sikkim. Two months ago, I did not get through second and third division clubs in Calcutta, and then there you were training with your idols," reminisced Jhingan.

Although he has left Kerala, the 26-year-old expressed that the fans from the South Indian state will continue to hold a special place in his heart.

"Kerala is my second home. The people of Kerala are like my family. They hold a special place in my heart. They helped me grow as a person. They showered unconditional love. They have been great for the Indian team as well. When I see these things happen and to be a part of this process gives me immense happiness. To play in that stadium (Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi) was itself a great memory. I would get a hundred stitches on my body to make those fans smile."

has already restarted after a break due to the Coronavirus pandemic and other top European leagues like La Liga, , and Premier League are soon to follow suit, albeit in empty stadiums. The Indian football season might also restart with no fans but Jhingan feels that it would not affect his performance on the pitch.

"There are two sides of football. Fans make football more entertaining. It is also my job to play. If my owner asks me to play in an empty stadium, I will play. You have to do your job the best way you can regardless of the audience. It is for their safety. I will still do the job. It is not going to affect me. But it is not something that you want," stated the player.