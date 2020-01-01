'Sancho is a special player' - Neymar expresses admiration towards Dortmund star

The Brazilian has talked up the talents of the England international ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Westfalenstadion next week

superstar Neymar has admitted he "really likes" to watch Jadon Sancho play, describing the winger as a "great player with plenty of quality".

Sancho is currently enjoying another superb season at Westfalenstadion, helping Dortmund rise to second in the standings while also progressing in the .

BVB finished as runners up in Group F behind to qualify for the last 16 of Europe's elite competition, and were rewarded with a tricky tie against PSG.

The first leg is scheduled to take place in on Tuesday, with Neymar wary of the threat Sancho could pose the French champions.

The Brazilian singled out the 19-year-old when discussing the "quality" within Dortmund's ranks, telling Sky Sports: "Without any doubts, it will be a great game for those who love football.

"We are two teams who like to attack, two teams who qualify thanks to the players.

"Borussia have players that can make the difference. Jadon is a player that I really like to watch play and he is a great player with plenty of quality.

"Borussia Dortmund is a team with plenty of quality players. They have a special player, who is new but who is very good whose name is Sancho.

"He is a good player. We all know how difficult it will be for us here at Dortmund. We are hoping to play a good game to get a good result back to Paris."

Sancho has recorded 12 goals and 13 assists in 19 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund this season, with his latest strike coming in a 4-0 home win over on Friday.

The mercurial attacker has attracted plenty of admirers across Europe with his recent performances, including the likes of , Barcelona, and .

BVB will reportedly be open to offers within the region of £100 million ($130m) for Sancho this summer, with the club's sporting director Michael Zorc not prepared to offer any guarantees over his future.

Lucien Favre's side will have an extra day off to prepare for the meeting with PSG, who are due to take in a trip to Stade de la Licorne to face on Saturday afternoon.

Neymar may not return to full fitness in time for the clash, but head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the 28-year-old will feature in some capacity at Westfalenstadion.

Tuchel said of the international who has been absent since picking up a rib injury during a 5-0 win over on February 1: "He will be in Dortmund for sure, but maybe not at his best like he was two weeks ago. I want him to play all the time, but in the end, we have to make very clear decisions."