Samuel Kalu: NFF and Bordeaux celebrate Super Eagles winger at 23

The forward has been sent heartfelt messages by his club and the football governing body as he reaches a new age

The Football Federation (NFF) and side have celebrated with Samuel Kalu on his 23rd birthday.

The winger was born in Aba, the South-Eastern part of Nigeria in 1997 and started his professional career in Jos with GBS Academy.

The forward has been flourishing at club level for the Super Eagles since his debut for the West Africans in 2018.

The Nigeria football governing body and the Girondins have sent the winger birthday messages as he reaches a new age.

🥳 Samuel Kalu fête ses 23 ans aujourd'hui ! Bon anniversaire Samuel ! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/NHvtvH9pte — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) August 26, 2020

Kalu began his senior career with Slovak side AS Trencin, a partner of GBS Academy, in December 2015 and featured in 34 league games for the club, scoring four goals.

His impressive performances earned him a move to Belgian First Division A side Gent in January 2017, where he spent two years.

The forward scored 10 league goals in 48 appearances during his time at Ghelamco Arena amid other dazzling displays.

Kalu then joined Bordeaux in the summer of 2018 on a five-year deal and has been delivering eye-catching performances for the club.

The winger has so far made 35 Ligue 1 appearances for the Matmut Atlantique outfit and scored four goals.

On the international scene, Kalu has featured 13 times for the Nigeria national team and bagged two goals since he made his bow for the West Africans.

The winger was part of Gernot Rohr’s side that finished third at the 2019 in , behind and champions, .

Kalu will hope to continue his development with Nigeria and Bordeaux in the 2020-21 campaign.