Samuel Inkoom joins Georgian second-tier outfit FC Samtredia

The Ghanaian full-back has moved to the Caucasian region after spending 13 months in Bulgaria

Samuel Inkoom has left FC Dunav Ruse in Bulgaria to join Georgian first division side FC Samtredia.

The 30-year old has been on the books of Dunav for the past 13 months, making 22 appearances and providing one assist.

That chapter has come to an end, with the international announcing his new arrival on social media.

"New Challenge. Happy to start the season of 2020 with FC Samtredia (Georgia). New family, New goals," Inkoom posted on Instagram.

Samtredia won promotion to the Erovnuli Liga after finishing in second place in the Erovnuli Liga 2 last year.

They kick off their 2020 campaign away to Lokomotivi Tbilisi on March 1.

FC Samtredia will be the 12th club of Inkoom having previously played in his home country Ghana, , , , Greece, United States, , and Bulgaria.