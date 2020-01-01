Samatta makes Premier League history with Aston Villa debut against Bournemouth

The 27-year-old becomes the first Tanzanian to feature in the English elite league having been handed a starter’s role against Bournemouth

Mbawana Samatta has become the first Tanzanian to play in the English Premier League following his debut for against Bournemouth.

The 27-year-old joined the Villans from on a four-and-a-half-year deal worth £10 million.

And having impressed on his first game as the Midlanders dumped out of the League Cup, he was handed a starter’s role for Saturday’s clash against Bournemouth for his Premier League bow.

In the process, he became the first player in the East African nation to feature in the English top-flight – making the 117th different country to be represented in the tournament.

Dean Smith will be counting on the forward to wreak havoc against the Cherries at Dean Court as they battle for survival.

Aston Villa are 16th in the log with 26 points from 25 outings – two points above the drop zone.