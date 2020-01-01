Samatta in action as Fenerbahce lose unbeaten run to Konyaspor

The 27-year-old who is on a season-long loan from Aston Villa, made his sixth start in the Turkish top-flight on Saturday

striker Mbwana Samatta featured as ’s unbeaten start to the 2020-21 Turkish Super Lig season ended with a 2-0 loss to Konyaspor on Saturday.

Samatta was in action for 69 minutes before he was replaced by Ferdi Kadioglu, but second-half goals from Marko Jevtovi and Artem Kravets sealed all three points for Konyaspor.

The Taifa Stars captain could not stretch his tally of two goals in the Turkish Super Lig but he contributed to the Yellow Canaries' attacking threats at Ulker Stadium.

Before his substitution, Samatta managed two shots with one on target and he won three aerial duels.

The defeat came as a shock to Fenerbahce after Konyaspor travelled to Istanbul with a four-game winless record. This was their first win since September 27.

The hosts, meanwhile, had a great start to the campaign with a record of five wins and two draws before Saturday’s loss.

DR Congo's Marcel Tisserand and duo Mame Thiam and Papiss Cisse were also in action for Fenerbahce while 's Farouk Miya played a crucial role on the flanks to ensure Konyaspor's victory.

Fenerbahce remain unmoved in second spot after the defeat with 17 points after eight games while Konyaspor climbed to 10th in the Turkish top-flight standings with nine points from seven matches.

Samatta is expected to lead Tanzania to for their 2021 qualifier on November 13, before they host the North African country for the reverse fixture at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, four days later.

After the international break, Fenerbahce have a date with Genclerbirligi for their next Super Lig fixture on November 22.