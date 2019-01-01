Salomon Sambia: CAR prospect scores own goal as Dijon hold Montpellier

The attacking midfielder turned the ball into his own net, although La Paillade left Stade Gaston Gerard with a point

Salomon Sambia scored an own goal in ’s 2-2 draw with in Wednesday’s game.

With just two minutes of action at Stade Gaston Gerard, Montpellier were a goal down after Sambia turned the ball into his own net in his attempt to clear Fouad Chafik’s cross.

However, Florent Mollet levelled matters for La Paillade in the 15th minute after his shot was deflected past goalkeeper Alfred Gomis.

14 minutes later, Teji Savanier made it two goals for the visitors after meeting Mollet’s pass before sending home an unstoppable left-footed strike into Gomis’s top corner.

Dijon ensured honours that the game ended on a no winner no vanquished note thanks to Stephy Mavididi’s 73rd minute equaliser.

Sambia was in action for 83 minutes before making way for Arnaud Souquet, while ’s Souleymane Camara was introduced for Gaetan Laborde with 12 minutes left to play.

Just like 's Ambroise Oyongo, international Keagan Dolly was an unused substitute.

For the Mustards, 's Ngonda Muzinga, 's Nayef Aguerd and Gabon's Didier Ndong were not dressed for action by manager Stephane Jobard.

Article continues below

Montpellier who are unbeaten in their last six outings are sixth in the log with 24 points from 16 outings. They welcome PSG to Stade de la Mosson in their next fixture on Sunday.

23-year-old Sambia joined Montpellier in 2018 from Chamois Niortais and he is eligible to represent the Central African Republic – his parents’ country of birth.