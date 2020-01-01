Salisu: Ghana defender joins Southampton from Real Valladolid

The 21-year-old Ghanaian has teamed up with the Saints having completed a move from the Spanish elite division outfit

Mohammed Salisu has joined Premier League outfit from for a fee worth £10.9million (€12m).

Despite being linked with a move to , and , the 21-year-old centre back joined Ralph Hasenguttl’s men on a four-year deal at St Mary’s Stadium.

🇬🇭 SALISU SIGNS 🇬🇭



Ready to hit the ground running 👊 pic.twitter.com/bTazMzhPWW — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 12, 2020

In the just concluded season, Salisu featured in 32 games as the White and Violets finished 13th in the log having accrued 42 points from 38 games.

With this move, he becomes Southampton’s second signing of the season following the arrival of Kyle Walker-Peter from Jose Mourinho’s Hotspur on Tuesday.

He is also the fourth African in Hasenguttl’s squad after Mali's Moussa Djenepo, Gabon's Mario Lemina and 's Sofiane Boufal.

“For me, it has been a dream since I was a child to play in the Premier League and I am very, very happy to be here,” an elated Salisu told club website.

“We all know it is a very tough league, but I am ready for everything to put all I can into helping the team.



“It is a very good feeling to be a Southampton player. I am very happy to be part of the club and I am looking forward to starting here.



“It’s a very good club for me to develop my skills and to learn a lot as a young player and I’m very happy to join. Southampton has a fantastic history in developing young players and I hope I do my best to add to that group.”

The Ghanaian felt moved by the response of the Premier League club’s fans to rumours of his potential move to the Saints.



“I saw it and I am very happy they are welcoming me so warmly and that they are happy with me. I am going to try my best to put happiness on their faces.

“I must thank my family for supporting me and believing in me, as well as my team from where I started, I want to thank them because they really helped me.

“The African Talent Football Academy too, because without them I would not have reached where I am today. They helped me and they brought me to Europe.”