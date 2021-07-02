Salihamidzic rules out more big-money buys for Bayern Munich but market will be explored

The German giants have wrapped up deals for Dayot Upamecano and Omar Richards, but are not expecting much movement this summer

Bayern Munich's sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, says that while the Bundesliga champions will continue to "keep a close eye on the transfer market", more big-money deals are unlikely this summer.

The German giants have already added Dayot Upamecano and Omar Richards to their defensive ranks, but have also bid farewell to the likes of David Alaba and Javi Martinez.

More targets are being mooted at the Allianz Arena, with continuous improvement sought by an ambitious outfit, but the funds are not there to make a big splash on the recruitment front.

What has been said?

Salihamidzic has told Bayern's official website when quizzed on the club's transfer plans: "First of all, we have an excellent squad which still has potential and which we’ll continue to develop.

"That means we’re already well-placed, and we did our work early this time by signing Dayot Upamecano and Omar Richards in defence.

"But we’ll still keep a very close eye on the transfer market until the end.

"However, we have clear financial limits this summer because of coronavirus and can only move within these limits."

How will Julian Nagelsmann get on at Bayern?

While little movement is expected on the field at Bayern, there has been plenty of change off it.

Hansi Flick has left his role in Bavaria to take charge of the Germany national side, paving the way for Julian Nagelsmann to step into his shoes.

The 33-year-old is one of the most exciting coaching talents in world football, with Bayern delighted to have him on board.

Salihamidzic added: "With Julian we’re getting a young and very innovative coach.

"Julian is also a coach many top clubs in Europe wanted to sign, so we’re very happy he decided to continue writing his and our success story here with us.

"FC Bayern is really looking forward to him."

