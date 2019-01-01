Salif Diao Scores Two as Liverpool Legends beats Dortmund Legends at Hong Kong Stadium

Liverpool FC Legends defeated their Borussia Dortmund counterparts 3-2 at Hong Kong Stadium on Saturday as Salif Diao scored twice.

Coming just a week after ’s triumph, the exhibition match between the Legends attracted 14,839 home crowds. Donned in red were fans of the English club wearing shirts of different generations engulfing the south stand of the stadium waving flags, whereas supporters of Dortmund banged drums cheering for their team at the North Stand.

The match also featured big names such as Robbie Fowler, Steven McManaman, Dirk Kuyt, Jan Koller, Roman Weidenfeller, Karl-Heinz Riedle, Paul Lambert and Lee Young-pyo.

The Reds enjoyed the better of an open start. Garcia attacked from the far post in the 5th minute. The Spaniard’s attempt was smothered by Dortmund Legend’s goalkeeper Weidenfeller, but Liverpool Legend Team’s midfielder Diao followed up with a tap in goal.

Dortmund Legend Team’s Mohammad Zidan attacked from the left flank in the 20th minute, and Mladen Petric followed up with his cross to make it 1-1. Dortmund’s parity lasted a short while, Liverpool’s midfielder Diao scored a controversial goal directly from the kick-off and made it 2-1.

Fowler broke away from an offside trap in the 29th minute but his shot was saved again by Dortmund’s goalkeeper Weidenfeller. Dortmund’s Ewerthon slotted in BVB’s second leveller from close range in the 29th minute to make it 2-2 half time.

Both teams were a bit sluggish after the first half due to the humid weather. Garcia won a penalty for the Liverpool team in the 69th minute And Fowler slotted in the penalty as the winning goal ran out 3-2 winners over their Dortmund rivals.

After the match both teams went around the stadium and celebrated with their fans. A replica of the Champions League trophy was brought down to McAteer from fans on the South Stand and Fowler celebrated with fans with a trophy lift celebration.

