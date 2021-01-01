Salah scores first goal of career against Real Madrid

The Liverpool talisman had not scored in his career against Los Blancos but finally broke his duck on Tuesday night

Although it took him four games, Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has finally broken through against Real Madrid.

The Egypt international scored his first career goal against Los Blancos in a crucial moment, finding the net in the 51st minute although Jurgen Klopp’s men bowed 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Goals from Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio in the 27th and 36th minute to give Zinedine Zidane’s men a comfortable start in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Sadly, that was the Reds’ worst half of the European club competition’s in 16 years at the hands of the Spanish elite division outfit.

Nonetheless, the two-time African Player of the Year reduced the deficit in the 51st minute.

Diogo Jota found his way through the hosts’ backline and saw his shot trickled into the path of the African who took a touch before burying his effort past Thibaut Courtois from six yards out.

Despite VAR replays for a possible offside, the goal stood and that gave the English team a very vital away goal.

Salah played against Real Madrid twice during his time at AS Roma, however, he was unlucky on those occasions.

His third attempt was during the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv – where he was replaced in the 30th minute by Lallana – after he was fouled by Sergio Ramos.

That effort means Salah has now scored in four successive matches in the competition for the first time.

Also, the 28-year-old has now scored 27 goals for Klopp’s side in all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign.

In addition, since he made his debut for Liverpool, only Cristiano Ronaldo (140), Lionel Messi (156) and Robert Lewandowski (177) have scored more goals than the Egyptian (121) across all competitions within the top five European leagues.

Liverpool would be hoping to turn the table around when the Spaniards visit Anfield on April 14 for the reverse fixture. Before then, they welcome Dean Smith's Aston Villa in the English Premier League.

After 30 matches played, they occupy the seventh position in the log having accrued 49 points - 25 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.