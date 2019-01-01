Salah-less Egypt are capable of beating Nigeria, says Tito Garcia

Both countries lock horns at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in a preparatory match for the upcoming Afcon in June

are ready to stun to with 'their crop of young players' in Tuesday's international friendly game, assistant coach Tito Garcia has disclosed.

The Pharaohs are without their star player Mohamed Salah for the tie in Asaba but Kasimpasa winger Mahmoud Trezeguet and Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny led a youthful team that features home-based players to Nigeria on Sunday night.

Although both teams have qualified for the , Garcia is aware of the qualities in the Super Eagles and has highlighted the importance of the game to the north African country who will host continent in June.

Article continues below

“This is a very important match because Nigeria is a strong team and it is our last friendly match before the tournament,” Garcia was quoted by KingFut.

“We are going to do our best to win. Of course, we are a strong team, but Nigeria is also a strong team. To us, this match is critical and we have a crop of young players here and the right players for the match.

“We have 24 players on board for Tuesday’s friendly with Nigeria, with the whole delegation numbering about 50."