'Salah is super professional & has stayed greedy' - Klopp explains how 'exceptional' Liverpool star has maintained prolific form

The German head coach talked up the Egyptian forward's contribution to the Reds' cause ahead of a heavyweight meeting with Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp has explained how Mohamed Salah has maintained his prolific form at Anfield, praising the "exceptional" star for being "super professional" and "greedy" in the final third.

Salah has proven to be one of the best signings in Premier League history since joining Liverpool from for £37 million ($48m) in the summer of 2017.

The international has hit 97 goals in his 154 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, including a stunning treble during his outing against Leeds last weekend.

The 28-year-old's hat-trick inspired Jurgen Klopp's men to a 4-3 victory over the Premier League new boys, and he is already being tipped to win the Golden Boot for a third time come the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Salah hit 44 goals in his debut season for Liverpool, and although the mercurial forward hasn't quite been able to reach the same heights since then, he has still managed to remain among the top marksmen in the top flight while helping his team win multiple major honours.

The reigning Premier League champions will be back in action away at on Sunday, and Klopp has offered an insight into a prized asset's process behind the scenes ahead of that heavyweight encounter.

Asked how Salah has been able to sustain his success over the past three years, the Reds boss responded: “First and foremost, he deserves credit for that.

“A lot of things that we do help him to be the player he can be, that’s true, as a team, and he knows that. But apart from that, you have to have a specific personality just to invest so much - and, by the way, he’s really not the only one in the squad who is doing it, but he is doing it as well.

“You asked the right question: he scored around 40 goals in his first season and quite a few players would say that’s nice and now let’s think about other things [and] about how we can make life even more beautiful but not life on the football pitch, the other part of life, and he is exactly the opposite.

“He stayed greedy, he stayed very determined. His work-rate around the games is exceptional, he is super professional, that’s the truth. And if you would write a book about how to stay successful, the training things he is doing and we are doing between the games, that’s one key.

“All players do what you tell them but it’s about how important you see it yourself, because that then gives you a completely different mindset for all the stuff. You want to be on top of your own potential and that’s what he was.

“The numbers are just incredible, that’s true, and I was really happy for him for this game [against Leeds]. I said it after the game directly that yes, it was two penalties and if you didn’t see the game you would say ‘Ahh, two penalties and a goal, nice’, but if you saw it this game was a three-goal performance, 100 per cent, if not more. So, yes [a] good start [to the season]. Long may it continue.”