Everton manager Frank Lampard believes his side should have been given a penalty during the 2-0 defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.

With the Toffees trailing by a goal, Anthony Gordon went down in the Reds' box due to a challenge from centre-back Joel Matip, but referee Stuart Atwell did not award a spot-kick.

But Lampard believes that the official would have pointed to the spot if Mohamed Salah had gone down under the same pressure, suggesting referees tend to favour Liverpool at Anfield.

What did Lampard say about the penalty decision?

“It's a penalty in the second half for us. I don't think you get them here," he told reporters.

“If it's Mo Salah at their end, he gets a penalty. I'm not trying to create a conflict here, it's just the reality of football sometimes.

“Maybe I've played at clubs when we're in the top reaches of the league, the crowd is behind them and you get them or you don't.

“For me, for sure, it was a penalty on Anthony. It's a foul and you don't get them here."

He added: "I think they are open to it now but it is gone. It is a disappointment, in the cold light of day I think it is a penalty."

What did Jurgen Klopp say about the penalty incident?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp disagrees with Lampard about the call.

Instead, Klopp said that Gordon, who had already been shown a yellow card for diving in the match, should have been sent off.

“It was clearly no penalty," the Reds manager said.

"He’s really good but he’s lucky not to get a second yellow. The first was not a penalty and the second wasn’t."

When did Liverpool last concede a penalty?

Liverpool are currently on a long run of games without giving away a spot-kick.

It has been 46 Premier League matches since the Reds last had a penalty awarded against them.

46 - Liverpool haven't had a penalty awarded against them in any of their last 46 league matches, the longest active run for any Premier League side:



46 - Liverpool

24 - Manchester City

19 - Everton

18 - Newcastle

14 - Aston Villa



Careful. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2022

That is the longest run for any team in the league at the moment.

Manchester City are on the second-longest run of matches without giving one away, currently at 24 games.

