Salah extends impressive Premier League run against West Ham

The Egypt international has been involved in seven goals in five outings against the Hammers in the English topflight

Mohamed Salah continued his impressive English Premier League run against with a goal during Wednesday game.

The Egyptian accentuated his importance to Jurgen Klopp’s team by putting the Reds ahead against David Moyes’ side.

In a close-fitting encounter at the London Stadium, Salah gave the league contenders a first-half lead.

Issa Diop upended a goal-bound Divock Origi with the reigning African Player of the Year beating Lukasz Fabianski from the resulting penalty kick.

Seven minutes into the second half, he assisted Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as the Reds look on course to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League this term.

Also, the ex- man has both scored and assisted in 14 different Premier League games, five more than any other player since the start of the 2017-18 season.

14 - Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Mohamed Salah has both scored and assisted in 14 different Premier League games, five more than any other player in this period. Handful. pic.twitter.com/qk85KCYaRk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2020

With that, Salah has now been directly involved in seven goals in five Premier League games against West Ham. (5 goals, 2 assists)

Liverpool continue their title challenge against at Anfield on February 1, while the Hammers are hosts to & Hove Albion.