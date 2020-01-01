Salah and Mane lead African quartet as Liverpool continue training

As the English top-flight looks set to resume in June, the African quartet took part in Tuesday’s training session with Jurgen Klopp’s men

international Sadio Mane led a quartet of African players who trained on Tuesday as continue to train ahead of June’s likely Premier League return.

’s Sadio Mane, ’s Joel Matip and Guinea’s Naby Keita form a list of Africans who took part in Jurgen Klopp’s workout at Melwood.

The Reds returned to the pitch on Wednesday after Premier League teams were given the go-ahead to commence ‘phase one’ training.

Phase one of the English top-flight’s ‘Project Restart’ involves a non-contact session in a small group, which allows footballers to take part in basic ball work with social distancing guidelines maintained at all times.

All players and staff are to stay more than two metres apart as much as possible, with contact training not due to begin until phase two of the new training protocols are put into action.

The Premier League was on hold following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives globally. Although the 2019-20 campaign in , and the have been cancelled; the Premier League is poised to make a return in June.

Liverpool have accrued 82 points from 29 league games – 25 points ahead of closest challengers , while sit in third-place with 53 points. Liverpool are on the cusp of winning their first domestic diadem in 30 years.

The Anfield giants’ last game before football was placed on hiatus was a 3-2 defeat at home to side which saw them crash out of the .

Former AS star Salah has scored 20 goals for Klopp’s men this term across all competitions – a feat which saw him equal Michael Owen’s record of at least 20 goals in three consecutive seasons. He is also in the race to win the Golden Boot alongside Mane who has hit the net 14 times in the league.

Keita who has battled with injuries this season accounts for one goal in nine league appearances for the Anfield giants – with the strike coming in the 3-0 away defeat of Bournemouth.