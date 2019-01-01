African All Stars

'Saka is working and improving' – Emery praises teenager after Manchester United showing

The-18-year-old had a good game against the Red Devils, and his manager feels he is making progress all the time
Unai Emery believes Bukayo Saka is "working and improving" following the teenager’s impressive outing against Manchester United on Monday.

At 18 years and 125 days old, the winger became the youngest player to start a match between the two sides in the Premier League.

The Gunners manager was full of praise for Saka, who assisted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as his team forced the Red Devils to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

When asked about the Anglo-Nigerian’s impact, the Spaniard did not mince words in acknowledging his huge potential and importance to Arsenal squad.

"I think he's working and improving, being mature and also playing matches in front of each player and each team as tonight against Manchester United," Emery was quoted by Arsenal website.

"But his work is natural and he is improving. He is helping us now as an important player."

“We are going to work with him with him with calm, with patience, but if he deserves to take minutes and to take confidence for helping us with his performance, that is fantastic for us."

The England youth international was a constant threat to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backline before his replacement by Joe Willock after 80 minutes.

After scoring once and setting up another two goals in Arsenal’s defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League last month, the teenager is getting more chances.

He is expected to be on parade when the Emirates Stadium giants host Standard Liege on Thursday.

