Saka explains key to Arsenal turnaround after starring in West Brom rout

The Gunners' young star continues to shine for the side and stressed the entire squad never stopped believing in themselves

Bukayo Saka declared 's resilient attitude has been fundamental to them overturning their recent bad form.

Mikel Arteta's side claimed a third straight Premier League win on Saturday as they kicked off 2021 with a convincing 4-0 victory over struggling West Brom.

The Gunners have conceded just one goal over their past three matches and have now risen up to 11th in the Premier League after a shambolic start to the season.

Despite those initial struggles, Saka revealed Arsenal never lost faith in their ability and that mindset has allowed them to build some much-needed momentum.

"I feel like it's our attitude. We never stopped believing we are good enough to get wins. I'm just happy we're playing with much more confidence and it's working," Saka told BBC Match of the Day.

"The perfect way to start the new year, we've won three in a row so we want to keep building. We're really happy with the performance.

"It was so cold but I was getting so many touches in good positions so I enjoyed the game a lot."

On Kieran Tierney's superb opening goal, Saka added: "KT deserved that, he's put in amazing performances all year and that was something we've never seen before from him, right foot, top corner."

Unlike the Gunners, have failed to find their feet this season with even the appointment of Sam Allardyce failing to bring them any defensive stability.

Despite winning just one of their 17 Premier League games this campaign, Matt Phillips remains hopeful that the Baggies can turn their fortunes around.

"We have to do better as a team and defensively. We were beaten all around the park really," Phillips told Premier League Productions.

"It's still early days [under Sam Allardyce], we've not had too much time on the training ground but we have time now to get some work done.

"I thought we started ok in both halves but we conceded very light goals. At this level you get punished, which we are doing.

"It's a bit of everything. Confidence is low, we're in the bottom three so it's going to be. Everyone has to stand up and put some work in. It's down to all 11 on the pitch. We need characters now. All we can do is look forward."