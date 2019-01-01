Saido Berahino sees first career red card in Zulte Waregem’s defeat against Kortrijk

The Burundi international was sent off as Francky Dury’s men suffered their second loss this season at Guldensporenstadion

Saido Berahino received his first career red card in Zulte Waregem’s 2-0 defeat against Kortrijk in Saturday’s Belgian First Division A game.

The 26-year-old striker was afforded his ninth league start since his summer switch from English Championship side but was sent off for indiscipline.

The Burundi international received his marching orders in the 38th minute after receiving his second yellow card in the game.

Goals from Ilombe Mboyo and Hannes Van Der Bruggen halted the Essevee’s nine-game unbeaten run at Guldensporenstadion.

The loss saw Zulte Waregem drop to the seventh spot in the league table after failing to add to their 16 points.

Berahino will be expected to miss his side’s next league game against Oostende on October 26.