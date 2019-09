Safuwan: Playing at Jalan Besar is a blessing in disguise

Safuwan believes playing at Jalan Besar Stadium is a blessing in disguise....

Following Singapore's win over Palestine, Safuwan Baharudin in his post-match conference made an interesting statement regarding how it was a blessing for Singapore to play at the Jalan Besar Stadium compared to the national stadium.

The national stadium has at times received flak given its design which doesn't allow fans to be close to the players thus affecting the atmosphere.....