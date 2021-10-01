SAFF Championship: From Jiri Pesek to Stephen Constantine - Which managers have won the title with India?

India won the SAFF Championship for the first time in 1993 and have won seven titles in total...

With seven titles to their name, India have been the dominant side in the history of the SAFF Championship. They won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1993 under coach Jiri Pesek, with defender VP Sathyan as the skipper. India's last win came under the tutelage of Stephen Constantine back in 2015. However, barring those two occasions, all the triumphs have come under an Indian head coach.

On October 4, Sunil Chhetri and co. will take the field in their tournament opener against Bangladesh and will want nothing less than three points. Head coach Igor Stimac has named a 23-man squad for the competition. But the Croatian will have to manage without the services of centre back Sandesh Jhingan and goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

The Blue Tigers have already reached Male in Maldives and are gearing up for the five-team competition. The final will be played on October 16 between the top two teams of the round-robin stage at the National Football Stadium in Male. Let us take a look at the coaches who have guided India to the seven championships.