SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP: List of winners (1993-2018)

Let us take a look at the complete list of winners of the SAFF Championship since its inception...

The Indian national football team will get back into action on October 4 when they will face Bangladesh in the SAFF Championship which is scheduled from October 1 to 16 in Maldives. 

The last edition of the biennial international men's tournament was held in 2018 in Bangladesh where Maldives lifted silverware by defeating India 2-1 in the final at the Bangabandhu Stadium.

The Blue Tigers were the overwhelming favourites but an early goal from Ibrahim Mahudhee in the 19th minute tilted the scales towards the island nation. The Red Snappers doubled the lead after the hour-mark to further stamp their authority on the match. Although India's Sumeet Passi scored a goal in injury time, it was too little too late. 

Who were the previous winners? Check out the table below. 

SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP WINNER'S LIST

YEAR

CHAMPION

SCORE

RUNNER-UP
1993 India Round-Robin Format Sri Lanka
1995 Sri Lanka 1-0 India
1997 India 5-1 Maldives
1999 India 2-0 Bangladesh
2003 Bangladesh 1-1 (5-3 pen.) Maldives
2005 India 2-0 Bangladesh
2008 Maldives 1-0 India
2009 India 0-0 (3-1 pen.) Maldives
2011 India 4-0 Afghanistan
2013 Afghanistan 2-0 India
2015 India 2-1 (aet) Afghanistan
2018 Maldives 2-1 India

Which is the most successful team in the SAFF Championships?

India are the most successful nation in the SAFF Championship. as they have won it seven times. Maldives are the second most successful team with two championships. Whereas, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have won apiece. Nepal, Pakistan and Bhutan are yet to win the SAFF Championship. 

TEAM

NUMBER OF TITLES

RUNNER-UP

WINNING YEARS
India 7 4 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015)
Maldives 2 3 2008, 2018
Bangladesh 1 2 2003
Afghanistan 1 2 2013
Sri Lanka 1 1 1995

 

 

 