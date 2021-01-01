Sadiq at the double in Almeria’s Copa del Rey win over Deportivo Alaves

The Nigeria forward continued his fine goalscoring form in Spain with two first-half efforts on Saturday

Umar Sadiq scored two goals as Almeria cruised into the next round of the with a 5-0 victory over Deportivo on Saturday.

The 23-year-old fired the Segunda Division outfit ahead in the eighth minute, after benefitting from Jose Corpas' assist.

Some moments before half-time, Sadiq made it 3-0 for the hosts a few seconds after Ager Aketxe doubled their lead.

The former youngster has now scored five goals in his last two matches for Jose Gomes' side after he grabbed a hat-trick against Ponferradina a fortnight ago.

Rodrigo Battaglia's own goal and Juan Villar's spot-kick later in the second half completed the rout for the Rojiblancos, who have now won their last three matches.

Sadiq was in action for 74 minutes, and he has been playing a crucial role in Almeria’s push for promotion with 11 goals in all competitions since he moved to from Partizan Belgrade in October.

The youth star is Almeria's leading scorer in the Segunda Division with nine goals in 18 league appearances so far this campaign.

Almeria, meanwhile, are third on the league table with 41 points from 20 games – four points adrift of leaders and a point behind second-placed Mallorca.

Sadiq will be aiming to help the Rojiblancos extend their winning run when they host Sabadell at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos for their next league fixture on January 24.

He is two goals away from matching his personal goalscoring record in a league season, after he scored 11 goals in 18 Super Liga matches for Partizan Belgrade during the 2019-20 campaign.