Ryan Gravenberch transfer news: Real Madrid & Bayern Munich-linked midfielder vows not to leave Ajax for free

Ryan Gravenberch has vowed not to leave Ajax for free amid rumours linking him with a transfer to Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Gravenberch worked his way through Ajax's academy ranks before graduating to the senior squad in 2018, becoming the youngest player to ever play in the Eredivisie for the club at 16 years and 130 days.

The Dutch midfielder has since established himself as a key member of Erik ten Hag's squad at Johan Cruyff ArenA, but only has 18 months left on his contract and a number of top European clubs have been credited with an interest in his services.

What's been said?

Madrid and Bayern are reportedly leading the race for Gravenberch, who has promised not to run down his current deal with Ajax because of the respect he has for the club.

“It is with my agent and my father. I don't know if I'll be leaving next summer," the 19-year-old told Algemeen Dagblad when quizzed on his future. "What I do know for sure is that I will not leave if Ajax does not earn anything from me.

"I played here all my childhood. Ajax has always been good to me. I owe a lot to the club. So I can't leave on a free transfer. That will not happen.”

Gravenberch can envisage staying with Ajax for at least another two seasons, but would embrace the opportunity to take on a new challenge away from his homeland if an earlier move were to suit all parties.

"On the other hand, it's not bad to step out of your comfort zone," he added. "A different competition, a different football, a different way of life, different people around you. But that could also be done at 22, for example.

“I know my own qualities and, if it happens next summer, I feel ready for that. But it is far from happening yet."

Gravenberch's career record

Gravenberch has appeared in 92 games across all competitions for Ajax to date, scoring 10 goals.

He has also contributed 11 assists while getting his hands on two Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Cups.

Ajax have helped Gravenberch develop into a senior Netherlands international, with the teenager boasting 10 caps for his country and one goal.

