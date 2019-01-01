Ryad Boudebouz: Real Betis midfielder returns to Ligue 1 with Saint-Etienne
Saint-Etienne have confirmed the signing of Ryad Boudebouz on a three-year deal from La Liga club Real Betis.
The move marks Boudebouz’s return to France after leaving for Betis in 2017, and made him the seventh signing to join the Greens this summer.
The 29-year-old penned a three-year deal which will keep him at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard until 2022.
During his two-year stint in the Spanish top-flight, Boudebouz struggled for form at Real Betis, scoring three goals in 41 appearances across all competitions.
He spent the second half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Celta Vigo where he scored a goal in 11 league outings.
✅ @Ryadbdz !— AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) July 27, 2019
✍️ #Boudebouz2022 pic.twitter.com/D85CZDMEwa
Ahead of the new Ligue 1 season, Boudebouz will be hoping to rediscover his top form in a familiar country where he was born and raised.
On the international scene, Boudebouz who made his Algeria debut in August 2010 was a notable omission from Djamel Belmadi's squad that won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.