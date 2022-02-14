Ruthless Cambodia score six past Brunei in AFF U-23 Championship

Cambodia battered a toothless Brunei 6-0 in the second match of the AFF U-23 Championship at the Morodok Techno National Stadium on Wednesday evening. Sieng Chanthea (18') opened the scoring while Nhean Sosidan (20'), and Sa Ty (32') added to the tally in the first half. They continued their prolific form in the second half as well and added another three more through Taing Bunchhay (72') Sor Rotana (86'), and Narong Kakada (89').

It was one-way traffic right from the beginning as Cambodia threw everything at Brunei in their effort to draw first blood. Although Brunei coach, Aminuddin Jumat, adopted a safety-first approach and instructed his team to sit deep and protect the goal their resistance fell flat after the first few minutes.

In the 10th minute, Sa Ty drilled in a low cross from the left wing for Chanthea but the striker blasted his effort over the crossbar much to the disappointment of the home crowd. But the 19-year-old made amends for his earlier mistake by finding the back of the net soon enough. It was a short corner played in towards Sosidan who thereafter lobbed the ball in the mix targeting Chanthea. The Boeung Ket forward, in spite of being marked by two defenders, jumped the highest and nodded the ball past keeper Abdul Mohammad to give his side the lead.

Cambodia doubled their lead within a span of just two minutes when the Sosidan himself got on the scoresheet. It was again a poorly defended set-piece that brought misery on Brunei. They failed to clear their lines and Sin Sovannmakara's back header fell at the feet of Sosidan who rifled in a shot at the bottom right corner beyond the reach of Muhammad to hand his side the insurance goal.

The Angkor Warriors continued to dominate proceedings and just after the half-hour mark Sa Ty joined the party after scoring the third for his team. Taing Bunchhai floated in a long cross-field delivery for Ty who showed clean pair of heels to defender Amirul Zaidi before scoring past a hapless Mohammad.

The second half started in the same vein with Cambodia having the upper hand. But heavy rainfall caused waterlogging on the pitch which forced the players to be called off after 10 minutes. Action resumed after more than half an hour and Hirose Ryu's troops continued with their on-field brilliance.

They added the fourth in the 72nd minute from another dead-ball situation after winning a free-kick from 30 yards to goal. Min Ratanak lobbed the ball inside the box which changed its course after taking a wicked deflection. Bunchhai was at the right place at the right time and the defender made no mistake to score from close range.

In the 86th minute, they scored the fifth when Sor Rotana found the net after latching on to a perfect delivery from Mario Quintao from the left flank. The suffering was not yet over for Brunei as Narong Kakada stunningly dribbled past three defenders in a short space to ripple the net completing the 6-0 rout.

Brunei will get a chance to make amends for their poor start to the tournament when they go up against Timor Leste on February 17. Meanwhile, Cambodia will clash against Philippines on the same day later in the evening.