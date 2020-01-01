African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Napoli's Koulibaly considering Liverpool switch

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Koulibaly considering switch

Kalidou Koulibaly is ready to leave for a top European team, with Liverpool in pole position ahead of , and PSG, according to Calciomercato.

The Senegalese centre-back is attracting interest from several clubs across Europe, but he is keen to play in the Uefa and in the Premier League.

, Liverpool, and Hotspur are the English clubs interested in his signing with Napoli demanding not less than €100 million for his release.

More teams

Hamdallah a target for Newcastle &

Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in signing Al Nassr goal poacher Abderrazak Hamdallah, according to Foot Mercato.

The Moroccan forward has been outstanding in front of goal this season with 18 goals in 19 Saudi Professional League matches.

With Newcastle nearing a takeover by Saudis, the new owners are said to be considering a bid for Hamdallah whose contract at Al Nassr is expected to expire in June 2022.

Nigerian descent to remain at Dortmund

have tied Nigerian descent Nnamdi Collins to a long-term deal to fend off interest from and .

According to reports in Germany, 16-yeat-old Collins has agreed a new three-year contract with the option of an extension that will take him through till 2024.

Collins was born to Nigerian parents in Dusseldorf and he has been at Dortmund since 2013. He is also a part of the U-16 team.

Tau urged to leave for adventure

defender Anele Ngcongca has advised Percy Tau to seek a new challenge in Ligue 1.

Ngcongca played alongside Tau before he embarked on his European journey, and he thinks the forward is good enough to play for either or .

Tau is currently on a season-long loan at , his second loan move from Premier League side and Hove Albion.

Read Ngcongca’s full comments on Goal.

Article continues below

Boateng: Kaka called me for move

Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed that he was close to sealing a deal with MLS outfit , and he even received a call from ex- teammate Kaka.

Boateng is currently with Turkish side on loan and has not written off a future move to the North American league.

Read the full story here